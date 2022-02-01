South Africa: Four Paws, stop with big cat breeding – Ultima Ora

(ANSA-AFP) – JOHANNESBURG, 01 FEB – Four Paws, the world organization for the welfare of animals, has appealed to South Africa to stop the commercial breeding of big cats sold to zoos, for hunting or for their bones, in Asia for medical purposes. Commercial lion breeding in the country is legal, but tiger breeding for similar purposes has also developed in recent years.



A Four Paws report revealed that 359 tigers – nearly a tenth of the world’s population of this species – were exported from South Africa between 2011 and 2020. About 255 of these were sold to zoos.



The tigers are not native to South Africa and therefore do not enjoy legal protection, as the association denounces, which warns of such legislative gaps that make tiger breeding even more profitable than lions. South Africa has no official tiger population figures and Four Paws says tiger numbers are in decline, partly due to trade with Asian countries.



The organization accuses the African nation of violating international law, which bans the breeding of tigers for trade in their parts. The South African government has said it will respond to Four Paws. (ANSA-AFP).

