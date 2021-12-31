South Africa may have passed the omicron variant peak

The government of South Africa has removed the curfew that prohibited travel between midnight and 4: according to health authorities, the country should have passed the contagion peak of its fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic, those due to the omicron variant. The variant had been identified with certainty in South Africa on November 22, from a sample taken thirteen days earlier from a patient. Now data from the South African Ministry of Health suggest that the omicron variant, while very contagious, has caused fewer hospitalizations than in previous waves, a feature already suggested by some studies.

Both the number of new infections – about 90 thousand in the last week, from 128 thousand in the previous one – and that of hospitalizations has decreased in almost all regions of South Africa. The Cape Town region is the main exception. The peak of infections would have been reached without a particular increase in deaths from COVID-19: in the last week it has been “marginal”.

“The speed with which omicron infections grew, peaked and then declined was astounding,” said Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council, a state medical research institute. the variant is over. It was a momentary flood rather than a wave ». However, there is the possibility that the data on infections are partly influenced by a smaller amount of tests carried out during the holiday season.

Despite the lifting of the curfew, many of the coronavirus measures will remain in place in South Africa. Among other things, the use of masks indoors remains mandatory and gatherings of more than a thousand people indoors and two thousand outdoors are prohibited. Instead, the obligation to quarantine for people who came into contact with a positive but without symptoms had already been abolished.

Contagions from the omicron variant, which account for 95 percent of positive cases in South Africa according to analyzes last week, are increasing rapidly in much of the world.