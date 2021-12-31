South Africa, the peak of the Omicron variant exceeded: curfew eliminated- Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

According to the government, “all indicators suggest that the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave”: the variant did not lead to a significant increase in deaths

In South Africa it has been overtaken the peak of the fourth wave of Covid-19 – linked to the Omicron variant identified right in the country at the end of November – without a significant increase in deaths e the government canceled the night curfew with immediate effect, which forced citizens to stay indoors between midnight and 4 in the morning. The decision, Minister Mondli Gungubele explained in a press release, was taken following the trajectory of the pandemic, the vaccination levels in the country and the availability of beds in the health sector. “All the indicators suggest that the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave,” said the South African presidency in a statement that announced, somewhat surprisingly, the end of the night curfew. “The curfew will be lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on people’s movement times “, reads the note from the presidency, which maintained the obligation to wear masks in public places, extended the opening hours for shops that sell alcohol and set a limit for gatherings: 1,000 people indoors and 2,000 outdoors.

South Africa was the continent’s hardest hit country throughout the pandemic, with about 3.5 million infections and 91 thousand victims. According to the government, however, infections decreased by 29.7% in the week ending December 25 compared to the previous one – 89,781 infections, up from 127,753 in the previous 7 days – and hospital admissions also decreased in eight of nine. South African provinces. During the peak, only a marginal increase in deaths from Covid was noted. “While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there have been lower hospitalization rates than in previous waves,” the government statement said. “The speed with which Omicron-led fourth wave rose, peaked, and then fell was astounding. Peak in four weeks and precipitous decline in two more, ”Fareed Abdullah of the South African Medical Research Council tweeted. The National Coronavirus Command Council – the government added – will however continue to monitor the situation and will make all necessary adjustments if the pressure on hospitals increases.

Omicron is an extremely contagious variant, which also affects vaccinated people, and was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November. It quickly became dominant in South Africa, causing an exponential increase in the number of infections to over 26,000 cases per day in mid-December, according to official statistics: less than 13,000 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours. The variant is currently present in about 100 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).