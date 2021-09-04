South African regulator issues warning on Binance, exchange retorts From CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


The South African regulator issues a warning on Binance, the exchange retorts

In response to a warning from South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it complies with local regulators and does not offer financial advice or brokerage services to residents.

On Friday, the exchange suggested that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warning is lacking in authority, as it would not have the power to regulate “crypto-related investments” in South Africa. The exchange also dismissed allegations that South Africans used the Telegram Binance South Africa group to access services, saying the online community promotes blockchain education but does not provide financial advice or services.

Although the FSCA is an agency of the South African government, Binance says the Financial Intelligence Center is the country’s “primary regulator,” which it has worked with to achieve full compliance with local laws. According to the statements, the exchange has contacted the FSCA to clarify the warning on September 3 and to address any concerns from regulators.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.