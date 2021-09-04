South African regulator issues warning on Binance, exchange retorts From CoinTelegraph



The South African regulator issues a warning on Binance, the exchange retorts



In response to a warning from South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it complies with local regulators and does not offer financial advice or brokerage services to residents.

On Friday, the exchange suggested that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warning is lacking in authority, as it would not have the power to regulate “crypto-related investments” in South Africa. The exchange also dismissed allegations that South Africans used the Telegram Binance South Africa group to access services, saying the online community promotes blockchain education but does not provide financial advice or services.

Although the FSCA is an agency of the South African government, Binance says the Financial Intelligence Center is the country’s “primary regulator,” which it has worked with to achieve full compliance with local laws. According to the statements, the exchange has contacted the FSCA to clarify the warning on September 3 and to address any concerns from regulators.

