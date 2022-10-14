South African soldiers studying medicine in Cuba expelled for refusing to attend classes

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) expelled 35 soldiers Medical Sciences students who were in Cuba, accused of rioting and boycotting classes, therefore they will not be readmitted to the army either.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that the students’ behavior was similar to loot, sided with the SANDF and said that the 35 South African students could not do what they wanted, local media reported.

Almost all the soldiers involved in the legal process were officers and non-commissioned officers employed by the SANDF as medical personnel and arrived on the island in 2017 to study at the “José Maceo” Inter-Arms School in Santiago de Cuba, one of the faculties of the University of Medical Sciences of Havana.

After passing a course in Spanish and pre-med, they began their academic training, as part of the agreement they signed with the SANDF, which covered expenses in advance for a period of six years (salaries, service benefits, stipends and studies).

However, between February 11 and March 20, 2019, they stopped attending classes because they stated that the Cuban school was not accredited to teach classes and that the quality of the teaching service was unsatisfactory.

As a method of protest, they left the bathrooms dirty and the water faucets open, affecting the internal life of the school. They also incited other students to join their protest.

In February 2019, the general surgeon of the faculty notified them that he would inform the head of the SANDF for their behavior and request the expulsion of the cadets, to which they responded with individual letters requesting to be registered in an institution, preferably in their country, to meet the standards of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Shortly after they were expelled from the Faculty of Medical Sciences and from Cuba.

The students presented their case to the Supreme Court, which ruled in their favor and indicated that they should be reinstated and had the right to a hearing.

The SANDF appealed and urgently requested an order preventing the reinstatement of the cadets, so the SCA reviewed the case and ruled against the students.

“The High Court erred in holding that if a dismissal occurred before a board of inquiry was convened and its findings recorded, this would deprive the investigation of any meaningful purpose. The opposite is true: the SANDF, as a force disciplined military, will be stripped of its effectiveness if it is interpreted as a first step in a board of inquiry procedure,” Judge Ashton Schippers said.

To rule against the cadets, the court took into account that in order to belong to the program they had to accept the essential terms and consequences of the agreement, in addition, the SANDF regulations consider an officer dismissed who has been absent from his duties for more than 30 years. days without the permission of his commanding officer.

Cuba and South Africa have signed several bilateral agreements on public health, which allow Cuban doctors to be sent to that country and the training of future South African professionals on the island.

The South African Department of Health began sending young people to Cuba to study this career in 1998, shortly after Nelson Mandela and Fidel Castro established a bilateral agreement.

This type of agreement is beneficial for Cuba because he keeps a considerable part of the salaries of Cuban doctors and also receives income for training African doctors.

In 2019, both countries renewed these agreements, according to a press release released by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.