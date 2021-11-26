South African variant Covid: global alarm. Italy prohibits entry from 7 African countries

Brussels, November 26, 2021 – The South African variant of the Covid scares the world. Scientists are working to understand the implications, caution is being urged by many, but fear is growing by the hour. In Belgium the first case: this would be the first case in Europe. To test positive was a young woman who developed symptoms eleven days after traveling to Egypt via Turkey. He had no connection with South Africa, nor with any other country in the south of the African continent. The patient, the Belgian media wrote, had a high viral load at the time of diagnosis. She was not vaccinated, nor had she been infected in the past.

Covid in Italy: the bulletin with the data of November 26

Given the gravity of the situation, the European Commission will propose, in close coordination with the Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the Southern African region due to concerns about the B.1.1.529, announced the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza accelerates: “I signed a new ordinance that prohibits entry into Italy to anyone who has been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini in the last 14 days “, he reported. And underlines: “We follow the road of maximum precaution”. The same decision was made in series by several other European countries. On Thursday evening, Israel immediately canceled flights to and from South Africa and so did Great Britain. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) will publish a paper on the latest developments today.









South African nu variant: when will we know how bad it is

New variant and vaccine efficacy, the first hypotheses of scientists

Summary

Galli on the South African variant: “So much thundered, it rained”

(The article continues below the map)

But the variant has already been tracked down in Israel, says the Israeli Ministry of Health, as reported by the daily Haaretz. The mutation was identified on a citizen from Malawi. Israeli health authorities suspect that two other people may also have been infected with the same variant and for this they will have to remain in quarantine until the results of the tests.

Fear sinks them Bags. Milan loses more than 4% at the start, Paris 4.5%. Subsequently, the lists have risen slightly, but continue to travel in sharp decline. Asia also closed in the red this morning, with Tokyo losing 2.5%. In particular, the stocks of airlines and tourism are suffering.

The variant has been defined by experts as “one of the worst seen so far” both for the mutations that make the virus more contagious, and for those that could confuse the antibodies. L’World Health Organization (WHO) he has been monitoring it for several days and will hold a meeting today to discuss countermeasures and name it with a Greek letter as for the other variants.









“The institute Spallanzani formed a task force to analyze the data relating to the international level and prepare the sequencing of the strains for virological surveillance purposes – the Institute said – Thanks to the intervention of the foreign ministry, the institute got in touch with the Italian ambassador in South Africa, Paolo Cuculi, who is facilitating contacts with the South African NICD – continues Spallanzani – the task force will soon have an international call directly with NICD experts to discuss the data and discuss the measures to be taken “.

The task force “is the immediate response of Spallanzani and of the entire country system – underlines the director of Spallanzani Francesco Vaia – to concern that arises in citizens compared to this variant. The signal we send out is: let’s pay attention, let’s first observe, study and then verify what are the actions to combat this other further variant “.

The variant was identified in the Gauteng, the affluent South African province it encompasses Johannesburg and Pretoria. South Africa has a vaccination rate of just 24% of the total population and it is speculated that the many mutations have accumulated in an immunosuppressed person who has struggled with the coronavirus for weeks or months. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases South African reported that the presence of the variant has been documented with sequencing in 22 positive cases, mostly young, but many others have already been reported from various laboratories in the country. In total they are at least about sixty cases ascertained worldwide, including four in Botswana and one in Hong Kong on a return traveler from South Africa.









For the British Health Security Agency, the UK Health Security Agency, is “the most dangerous to emerge so far”. British Health Minister Sajid Javid explained that “vaccines may be less effective” against the ‘South African’. Thomas Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said he observed “a truly horrific mutation profile.” The president of the German Robert Koch institute, Lothar Wieler, said: “We are very worried and we hope that the spread of this variant can be limited”. Experts note how the 32 mutations on the spike protein (the crown tip of the coronavirus, the protein it uses to hook our cells and enter them) are a very large number, achieved moreover in a very short time. Suffice it to say that it is about double that of the Delta variant and triple that of the Alfa. The fear is that the antibodies of the recovered and the vaccinated will struggle to recognize the new strain, and therefore protect us less.









Iss: Friuli in the yellow zone. Rt at 1.23, incidence growing

Yellow, orange and red zone: the new rules from 6 December

Super Green pass: how to get it. Expiry, limitations, checks