South African Variant, Here Are Four Possible Scenarios For The Economy From Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – With the World Health Organization calling the new Omicron variant a “worrying variant”, highlighting the “substantial uncertainty” of the current context, Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 experts took stock of the situation by outlining the potential impact on the economy through four scenarios.

In a first scenario defined as “negative”, the Omicron variant transmits faster than Delta and also bypasses “the immunity of vaccines against new and previous infections”. This picture sees “another big wave of infections in the first quarter” and leads to a “notable decline in first quarter GDP”.

Global growth in the first quarter could slow to an annual rate of 2% quarterly, 2.5% percentage points below Goldman’s current forecast, with 2022 growth of + 4.2%, or -0 , 4 percentage points below the current forecast.

Conversely, growth in 2023 is expected to rise by 3.8%, 0.3% percentage points above forecasts, while inflation in 2022 could be “below our current forecast in services and ‘energy (due to weaker demand) but above our current forecast in goods (due to weaker supply), with an ambiguous net impact on headline CPI inflation. “

In a second and less likely “severe” scenario, both disease severity and immunity against hospitalization are “substantially worse than Delta”, and global growth is “significantly lower than in the first scenario, given hospital pressures. more intense, severe restrictions and consumer fear “. Overall, the impact on inflation “is ambiguous, although the movements in energy and services inflation (falling) and commodity inflation (rising) are greater.”

In a third “false alarm” scenario, Omicron spreads “less rapidly than the Delta variant” and “has no significant effect on global growth and inflation.” In this scenario, the sharp increase in Omicron cases reported in South Africa may reflect sequencing as “biased”, with the strain’s ability to spread in southern Africa “not necessarily moving to other geographic areas with higher vaccination rates. “.

Finally, in a fourth “bullish” scenario, Omicron is “slightly more transmissible” but causes “much less severe” disease. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs finally explains, global growth will be at a “higher than our baseline” rate, with inflation calming more rapidly as they “accelerate the rebalancing of demand from goods to services and the resumption of goods and job offers “.