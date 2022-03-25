South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022: dates, matches and positions

(CNN Spanish) — Ecuador and Uruguay secured their places in the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday in one of the last days of the South American qualifiers.
They join Brazil and Argentina, who had already taken out their ticket to the World Cup that will begin in November.
Peru, Chile and Colombia will have to wait for the last date so that their luck is defined.
Below, everything you need to know about the last double date of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
This is how the positions of the South American qualifiers go
- Brazil – 42 points
- Argentina – 35
- Ecuador – 25
- Uruguay – 25
- Peru – 21
- Columbia – 20
- Chile – 19
- Bolivian – 16
- Paraguay – 15
- Venezuela – 10
Matches and dates of the South American qualifiers
Thursday March 24
Uruguay 1 – 0 Peru
Colombia 3 – 0 Bolivia
Brazil 4 – 0 Chile
Paraguay 3 – 1 Peru
Friday March 25
Argentina vs. Venezuela – 7:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday March 29
Peru vs. Paraguay – 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador vs. Argentina – 7:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela vs. Colombia – 7:30 p.m. ET
Chile vs. Uruguay – 7:30 p.m. ET
Bolivia vs. Brazil – 7:30 p.m. ET