South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022: dates, matches and positions

(CNN Spanish) — Ecuador and Uruguay secured their places in the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday in one of the last days of the South American qualifiers.

They join Brazil and Argentina, who had already taken out their ticket to the World Cup that will begin in November.

Peru, Chile and Colombia will have to wait for the last date so that their luck is defined.

Below, everything you need to know about the last double date of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This is how the positions of the South American qualifiers go

Brazil – 42 points Argentina – 35 Ecuador – 25 Uruguay – 25 Peru – 21 Columbia – 20 Chile – 19 Bolivian – 16 Paraguay – 15 Venezuela – 10

Matches and dates of the South American qualifiers

Thursday March 24

Uruguay 1 – 0 Peru

Colombia 3 – 0 Bolivia

Brazil 4 – 0 Chile

Paraguay 3 – 1 Peru

Friday March 25

Argentina vs. Venezuela – 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday March 29

Peru vs. Paraguay – 7:30 p.m. ET

Ecuador vs. Argentina – 7:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela vs. Colombia – 7:30 p.m. ET

Chile vs. Uruguay – 7:30 p.m. ET

Bolivia vs. Brazil – 7:30 p.m. ET