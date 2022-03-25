South American Qualifying Position Table Qatar 2022 LIVE updated date 17 | National teams

The time has come to deliver the last direct quotas to the Qatar World Cup and define the selection that will go to the playoffs. This Thursday 24th and Friday 25th the Day 17 of the South American Qualifiers, in which the stakes are high. The Colombian National Team will risk its life against Bolivia, but it also depends on other results to achieve its goal.

Follow LIVE the results of the matches that will be played simultaneously, as well as the movement in the standings with the first four matches of the date. On Friday the curtain will be lowered with Argentina vs. Venezuela.

Results on date 17 of the South American Qualifiers:

Thursday, March 24 (6:30 p.m.)

​

Colombia 3 vs 0 Bolivia

Metropolitan Stadium, Barranquilla

Paraguay 3 vs 1 Ecuador

Antonio Aranda Stadium, Ciudad del Este

Brazil 4 vs 0 Chile

Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

Uruguay 1 vs 0 Peru

Centennial Stadium, Montevideo

Friday, March 24 (6:30 p.m.)

​

​Argentina vs. Venezuela

La Bombonera Stadium, Buenos Aires

Table of positions in South American Qualifiers to Qatar 2022:

1. Brazil | 42 points | +31 (Ranked*)

2. Argentina | 35 points | +16 (Ranked*)

3. Ecuador | 25 points | +8

4. Uruguay | 25 points | -two

5. Peru | 21 points | -5

6. Columbia | 20 points | 0

7.Chili | 19 points | -5

8. Paraguay | 16 points | -12

9.Bolivian | 15 points | -fifteen

10. Venezuela | 10 points | -16