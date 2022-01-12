South bonus extended, tax credit for investments until December

The tax credit for investments in Southern Italy will be available for investments made until 31 December 2022. The bonus can be used for the purchase, also through financial leasing contracts, of machinery, plant and equipment intended for existing production facilities or that are implanted in the territory. With reference to this provision, the Inland Revenue has clarified that it is a prerequisite for the facilitation of the purchase of goods functional to the creation of a new plant, the expansion of the capacity of an existing plant, the diversification of the production of a plant for obtain products never obtained before and to change the overall production process of an existing plant. The mere replacement of disused capital goods, not observing the principle of novelty, does not allow the benefit to be invoked. To make the aid effective for the current year is the 2022 Budget Law, which applies to the regions of Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.

The tax credit will be determined at 45% for small enterprises, 35% for medium enterprises and 25% for large enterprises. In Abruzzo the measures drop to 30%, 20% and 10% respectively. The incentive is determined on respective maximum values ​​for the size limits of the companies of 3 million, 10 million and 15 million. In the event of a lease, the cost incurred by the lessor for the purchase of the assets is assumed, net of maintenance costs. Cumulation of the measure with the 4.0 Transition tax credits is possible.

