South Carolina mall shooting

(CNN) — Injuries are reported at a South Carolina shopping mall following reports of shots fired at the premises Saturday afternoon.



The extent of the injuries is unknown, according to the Columbia, South Carolina Police Department. Police are evacuating the Columbiana Center mall. Police have not specified the type of injuries.

Police are assessing the scene, according to CNN affiliate WIS, and the main entrance to the mall is locked. Parts of I-26 near Harbison, South Carolina, are closed, WIS reported.

A reunification site has been set up near the mall, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The site is opening up for “those with loved ones involved in the Columbiana Mall shooting,” the department tweeted.

The reunification site is the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.

Authorities are asking those in the area to be careful as it will be a “high-traffic area.”

Columbiana Center Mall is approximately 10 miles from downtown Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department is working to evacuate the mall.

The Department tweeted that employees “who have been told to shelter in place for safety” must remain on site and not “leave a store until directed to do so by appropriate authorities.”

Police are also asking those inside the mall to call emergency lines and tell operators their location.

There will be a press conference soon near the mall location. Police have not yet disclosed the number of people injured, as well as the nature or severity of injuries.

News in development…