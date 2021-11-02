South curve closed for one turn with the conditional. 10 thousand euro fine to Mourinho, Veretout and Mancini in warning »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

The post Roma-Milan has consequences for the Giallorossi club, in particular for the Federal Prosecutor’s report on racist chants directed at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessié. The judge Gerardo Mastrandrea has sanctioned Rome with the closure of the Curva Sud for one shift, with conditional suspension for one year. The stop (which would be 2 rounds in that case) will therefore only trigger the second infringement, if it is committed within 12 months.

For José Mourinho fine of 10 thousand euros. The Giallorossi coach has been sanctioned “to have, at the end of the race, einear the entrance to the referee’s changing room, hired towards him an ironic attitude, uttering disrespectful words “. Regarding the players, they enter into a warning Veretout And Mancini, who in the list of players at risk of disqualification are added to Bryan Cristante. Third yellow card for Zaniolo and Karsdorp

This is the text of the judge’s device regarding the closure of Curva Sud for a shift with the conditional. the referee Maresca:

“The sports judge,

considering that, noDuring the match, insulting and racial discrimination chants were sung against two footballers of the Milan club;

considering, in particular, that in the first ten minutes of the second half from the Curva Sud, occupied by the supporters of the Soc. Roma, on several occasions choruses were sung to the address of the footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Soc. Milan) and that, for this reason, iThe Clerk of the Course requested through the Fourth Official that the expected announcement be made available, which happened twice;

also considering that the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported in their report that, at the 35th of the second half, “the Curva Sud entire supporters in Rome (100%) “sang choruses of racial discrimination against the footballer Franck Kessie (Soc. Milan) and, for this reason, at the same minute, the expected announcement was made;

considering that, on the basis of the above, significant behaviors emerge in terms of size and perception, pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 4 CGS, for the purposes of the punishment of the same;

PQM

resolution of sstart the Soc. Roma with the obligation to play a race with the sector called “Curva Sud” without spectators. Sentence suspended for a period of one year pursuant to art. “

(legaseriea.it)

GO TO THE PRESS RELEASE