South Dakota State football vs. Youngstown State: Preview and picks

After two straight weeks of thrashing historic rivals and crushing narratives, there’s probably no narrative left for South Dakota State moving forward. They have shown that they are on top in the FCS and then everyone else.

Even with the success he has had, SDSU football coach Jimmy Rogers said he still has room for improvement, and he is going to bring it out of him.

“We’re not going to look to the past,” Rogers said at his weekly news conference. “We’re going to show how we can be better, we’re going to push it, demand it and make the most of what this football team is capable of doing. I believe that success has nothing to do with winning and losing. It’s how it’s judged from the outside, (but) I believe in pushing yourself to the limits of how far you can take your talent.

This week the Jackrabbits travel to Youngstown, Ohio to take on the No. 22 Penguins, who are riding a three-game winning streak.

“In all of sports, they might be one of the most balanced teams,” Rodgers said of the Penguins. “From offense, defense and special teams, who we’ll go up against this season. So, we will have a big task at hand.”

Youngstown State is the leading rushing team in the Missouri Valley Conference and is one of nine FCS teams that hold opponents to less than 100 rushing yards per game. His passing game has rejuvenated in the past month, against Missouri State, he threw for 415 yards, third most in a game in school history.

Here’s the story from the tape between the two teams:

No. 1 SDSU (9-0, 6-0) at No. 22 Youngstown State (6-3, 4-2)

When: Saturday, 11 am

Where: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, Ohio

TV/Radio: ESPN+/Jackrabbit Sports Network

what’s at stake: Unlike the historic rivalry games of the past few weeks, this one has just good old-fashioned playoff implications at stake. Another loss to Youngstown State could prevent them from receiving an at-large bid, while a win for the Jackrabbits would mean hosting playoff games until the national championship. Both sides have a lot to play for.

who’s better: South Dakota State has shown that it is their championship to lose this time. Regardless of rank or past history, they have swept every opponent that comes their way, making it appear that the only team that can beat the Jackrabbits is themselves. Still, Youngstown State has the talent to take on SDSU if they aren’t on their game. The Penguins have the best offensive attack in the Missouri Valley thanks to an explosive offensive line and backfield. The Penguins have eight preseason Missouri Valley Conference players, the majority of whom are on the defensive side of the ball.

Matchups to watch: Youngstown got a core of Max Tomczak, Bryce Oliver and company against the South Dakota State secondary. The Penguins have revitalized their passing game over the past four weeks, racking up 83 passing receptions, 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns during that span. This is a huge jump from the four passing touchdowns he had in his first five games. SDSU corners Dallis Bynum and DeShawn Wells will have their hands full on Saturday.

SDSU wins if: They are able to limit rushing opportunities created by Youngstown State’s offensive line and maintain running back room. Rodgers called the Penguins’ offensive line “strong and twitchy”, and transfer running back Tyshawn King has made a notable impact in his first season with Youngstown State. The Kings rank 30th in the FCS in rushing yards per game and tailback Drew Rushton has been a perfect complement to them in recent weeks. Rushton has rushed for 357 yards in five games this season.

Prediction: SDSU, 42-7. The Jackrabbits’ running defense should be able to shut down the run, limiting one of the most effective aspects of the Penguins’ offense. On the other end, we don’t see Youngstown State being able to slow down Isaiah Davis, Amar’e Johnson or Mark Gronowski and the passing game.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. contact him atjfernandez1@argusleader.com, Follow him on Twitter@JFERN31