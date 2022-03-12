South Florida braces for a ‘bomb cyclone’ this weekend

Forecasters have been talking for days about a “bomb cyclone” hitting Florida this weekend, predicted to send the Greater Miami area and surrounding areas from near-record hot to bitter cold in just a matter of seconds. hours.

More on this change and what to expect on Saturday can be found on the National Weather Center (NWS) website.

What exactly is this “bomb cyclone” that everyone is talking about?

A bomb cyclone is a large, intense mid-latitude storm that has low pressure at its center, weather fronts, and an array of associated weather conditions, from blizzards to severe thunderstorms and precipitation. It’s also known as a weather bomb, and it becomes a bomb when its central pressure drops very quickly, by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, according to the NWS.

This type of storm is not limited to large frosts and sharp drops in temperature, as happens with a snowfall of enormous proportions. A bomb cyclone can also be a severe storm, heavy downpours or other related weather events, according to the publication. The Conversationand a recent report appeared in Scientific American.

The potential bomb cyclone that will have us scrambling for hats and coats beginning Saturday night is forecast to move toward Florida Friday night through Saturday night, from the northeast along the east coast of the United States, reported for its part, CBS4.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on March 11, 2022 1:18 p.m.