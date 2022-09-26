South Korea and the US began their first joint naval exercise to strengthen their alliance in the face of Pyongyang’s provocations

South Korea and the US began their first joint naval exercise REUTERS/Daewoung Kim

South Korea Y USA started this monday their first joint naval exerciseone day after Pyongyang launched a new ballistic missile.

“This exercise was prepared to demonstrate the firm will of the South Korea-US alliance to respond to provocations North Koreans,” the South Korean navy said in a statement.

The four-day drills off the east coast of South Korea involve more than 20 ships and several planes They will carry out exercises in anti-ship and anti-submarine operations, tactical maneuvers and other maritime operations, he added.

Washington It is Seoul’s main security ally and has some 28,500 soldiers in South Korea to protect it from the North, which has nuclear weapons.

South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeolwho took power in May, has promised to intensify military exercises with the United States, after his predecessor’s failed diplomacy with North Korea.

The presidents of the United States and South Korea held a meeting in Seoul during the month of May via REUTERS Lee Jin-man/Pool

“Through this exercise we will increase the ability to conduct joint operations between the naval forces of the two countries,” South Korean naval officer Kwak Kwang-sub said in a statement.

On Sunday, North Korea conducted a new ballistic missile testthe most recent in his trial record this year.

North Korea faces numerous international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development programs.

Weeks ago, the North revised its nuclear legislation to include a “strike first” doctrine and a promise never to give up its atomic weapons.

Although Washington and Seoul say their joint exercises are purely defensive, Pyongyang says they are rehearsals for an invasion.

THE USS RONALD REAGAN

The American aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and his strike group arrived Friday at the South Korean port of Busan to carry out some maneuvers with the navy of the Asian country in what is interpreted as a gesture of force against North Korea, which has been prepared for months to carry out a new nuclear test.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group arrived at the South Korean port of Busan on Friday.

The class aircraft carrier Nimitz docked in the Republic of Korea Fleet Command (official name of South Korea) in this city located 390 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The ronald reagan and its strike group, made up of the missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the destroyer USS Barry equipped with Aegis systemare scheduled to participate in joint exercises off the South Korean east coast in which the nuclear-powered submarine is expected to also take part. USS Annapolis.

These exercises, the first of their kind in five years, seek to send a message to North Koreadisconnected from the dialogue on disarmament since the pandemic began and immersed in a weapons modernization plan.

The deployment of ronald reagan comes after the summit last May between the South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeoland its American counterpart, Joe Bidenwill be settled with the commitment that Washington it will deploy strategic assets on the Korean peninsula in a “coordinated manner and when necessary” based on Pyongyang’s actions.

The last time the ronald reaganthe only aircraft carrier that the US has deployed abroad (its base port is in Japan), came to the peninsula to rehearse operational scenarios with South Korean forces in September 2017in full escalation of tension after the last North Korean nuclear test to date.

(With information from EFE)

