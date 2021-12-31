South Korea: ‘cats cause 107 domestic fires in 3 years’ – Latest Hour

(ANSA) – SEOUL, 31 DEC – In South Korea, between January 2019 and November 2020, cats started 107 house fires, mostly lighting the electric stoves while they were alone in the house. The Seoul Department of Metropolitan Fires and Disasters said this, warning that domestic fires related to pets are on the rise in the South Korean capital. CNN reports it.



Cats – claims the Department – can turn on electric stoves by jumping on the touch sensitive buttons and, once overheated, appliances can catch fire. Four people were injured in the fires, just over half of which started while pet owners were out, the note added.



“We advise families with pets to be extra careful as the fire could spread widely when no one is home,” said Chung Gyo-chul, department official. Cat owners are also advised to remove flammable items, such as paper towels. , from the stove. It is also recommended to use an electric stove with an automatic blocking function to prevent the risk of fire. (HANDLE).

