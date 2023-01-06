South Korea denounced the incursion of a North Korean drone near the presidential palace. (AP)

The South Korean Army denounced this Thursday that a north korean drone crossed the no-fly zone in the vicinity of the presidential office in Seoul, after some five unmanned aircraft violated the south korean airspace.

An official explained that investigations have shown that the drone entered a no-fly zone 3.7 kilometer radius around the office of Yoon Suk Yeoldespite the first version of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that he had denied that there had been an entry into the airspace.

“It briefly flew towards the northern edge of the area, but did not approach key security facilities,” the official told the news agency on condition of anonymity. Yonhap.

Seoul denounced on December 26 that several North Korean drones they crossed the border, so deployed planes and helicopters to proceed with its demolition, in which it was the first incident of this type since 2017.

South Korean Army sources highlighted that these “unidentified objects“provoked the temporary suspension of civil flights during military operations to shoot them down.

Seoul denounced on December 26 that several North Korean drones crossed the border, for which it deployed planes and helicopters to shoot them down, in what was the first incident of this type since 2017. (REUTERS)

According to information collected by yonhapthe forces of South Korea drones were sent to the border area, some of which entered North Korean territory to carry out surveillance operationsincluding photographs to “key enemy military installations.”

The infiltration of December 26 unleashed criticism of the Seoul’s military capabilitiesl to repel this type of actions, since none of the five devices could be shot down or captured.

In order to improve preparation for future scenarios like this, the south korean army will carry out exercises this Thursday air defensesome with live fire.

The maneuvers will involve fifty aircraft like attack planes light KA-1 and 500MD helicopters that will transport troops armed with disruptive pistols that jam the signals with which the drones operate.

Behind the airspace violation by the Kim Jong-un regimeSeoul is considering suspending a major deal to de-escalate military tension between the two Koreas in 2018 and also plans to establish a drone unit to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions as well as the development and production of small stealth drones within a year.

The infiltration on December 26 sparked criticism of Seoul’s military capabilities to repel this type of action, since none of the five aircraft could be shot down or captured. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, urged his country’s army to respond with determination to the actions of North Korean Regime, who described Seoul as “undisputed enemy” and asked to increase the number of nuclear weapons short range.

“Our army must respond resolutely and with determination to any provocation carried out by the enemy,” said Yoon Suk-yeol according to a statement issued by his office.

“You must understand that only the firm mental preparation of our troops and realistic workouts they can guarantee firm security,” he added.

Yoon also warned that “North Korea will continue to carry out provocations using both symmetric and asymmetric tools while continuing to add advances in its nuclear program and missiles.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urged his country’s military to respond resolutely to the actions of the North Korean regime, which called Seoul an “undisputed enemy” and called for an increase in the number of short-term nuclear weapons. scope. (Reuters)

South Korea urged Pyongyang to return to the path of denuclearization and assured that the south korean army is prepared forpunish” any North Korean “provocation”.

The tension on the Korean peninsula has reached new all-time highs after a year in which Pyongyang made a record number of missile launches and in which Seoul and Washington resumed their grand maneuvers and the rotating deployment of US strategic assets on the peninsula.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

Keep reading:

South Korea responded to Kim Jong-un’s attacks by sending drones to the northern border

The North Korean regime fired two more ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan

Taiwan denounced the incursion of more than 70 Chinese planes and ships in the air defense zone of the island