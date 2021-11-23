South Korea, former military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90. He was sentenced to death and then pardoned by a former dissident

He died at the age of 90 in his Seoul home Chun Doo-hwan, the former military dictator of South Korea. The news is confirmed by the national police agency. Chun took power with a coup d’etat In the 1979 and kept it until 1988, repressing in blood with paratroopers and armored vehicles the demonstrations calling for democracy, including – in particular – the one held in the city of Gwangju on May 18, 1980. In 1996, eight years after leaving office, he had been sentenced to death on charges of sedition and subversion, but was pardoned in 1997 in a gesture of reconciliation shortly after Kim Dae-jung – a former dissident whom the Chun military junta had sentenced to death – had been elected president.

The former dictator was also sentenced for corruption for raising hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes from wealthy and politically close families, whose businesses have been enriched by tax cuts and other favors from his government. He never apologized for his actions. Chun is the last to die among the three generals who ruled South Korea in an authoritarian way between the 1960s and 1990s: before him, from 1962 to 1979, he had been in power Park Chung-hee (who was assassinated while in office by the intelligence chief), while his successor was Roh Tae-woo, who remained in office until 1993 and inaugurated the Republic, who died on October 26 last.