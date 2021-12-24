South Korea, former president Park Geun-hye pardoned – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – SEUL, DEC 24 – South Korea has pardoned former president Park Geun-hye, sentenced to over 20 years in prison in a sprawling corruption scandal. Park was on a list of people for a special amnesty and was pardoned in “a perspective of national unity,” South Korean Justice Minister Park Beom-kye explained.



Park became the first female president of South Korea in 2013, stepping into the role of the nation’s daughter, incorruptible and unrelated to anyone. Less than four years later she was indicted and ousted after a corruption scandal sparked massive street protests. The 69-year-old was serving a 20-year prison sentence for corruption and abuse of power, with another two years later for violating electoral law. The corruption scandal exposed shady links between big business and politics in South Korea, with Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil accused of taking bribes from conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics, in exchange for a preferential treatment. The resulting public backlash against Park and her Conservative party helped push left-wing Moon Jae-in into power. (HANDLE).

