South Korea, mysterious fugitive crosses the 38th parallel to the North- Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

The Southern army mocked by a spy, or by a traitor. It is the North Koreans who “normally” try to escape from their country, and they do so by trying to cross the border with China and then face a long winding journey that takes them to Seoul

Someone has gone through the border between the two Koreas directed towards the North, mocking the South Korean defense of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which for seventy years has been defined as the area with the highest concentration of soldiers, weapons, anti-personnel traps and mines in the world. The Seoul military command has communicated that an unidentified individual was captured by surveillance cameras covering the whole area at 6.40 pm on January 1, while crossing an access barrier to the DMZ in the province of Gangwon, east of South Korean territory; a special unit of commandos was immediately mobilized for the search, but to no avail; at 21.20 there was eye contact, but the fugitive still managed to hide in the bush; at 10.40 pm the electronic sensors detected that someone was crossing the Military Demarcation Line, the line that divides the Demilitarized Zone in two, 4 kilometers wide. By now, whoever was in hiding had entered the North Korean area.

Seoul concludes the report by saying that it has informed the North Korean military, “To protect the individual,” that is, to try to prevent border guards on the other side of the 38th parallel from shooting on sight. But who could have been so desperate or mad enough to seek refuge in the land ruled by Kim Jong-un? Since 1953, when the Korean War ended with a ceasefire on the 38th Parallel, some 33,000 North Koreans fled the oppressive and brutal regime and atrocious living conditions: on January 1, speaking at the Plenum of the Workers’ Party, Kim said that the North Korean population “is facing a struggle between life and death” over yet another food crisis. It is the North Koreans who “normally” try to escape from their country, and they do so by trying to cross the border with China and then face a long tortuous journey that takes them to Seoul. The reverse path can in theory only entice a Pyongyang secret agent to return from an espionage or reconnaissance mission; or a Northern defector disappointed by the experience in the South; or finally someone still deluded that North Korea is “the workers’ paradise on earth” (but this old-Stalinist version has now been abandoned even by Kim’s propaganda).

The only certainty is that you have to have very strong motivation and a lot of guts to try illegally entering the territory of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (the official name of the Pyongyang regime). The last one who had tried, perhaps, in September 2020 had escaped South Korean surveillance, but not from the North: border guards had identified him, chased him, they had shot him point-blank and closed the case by setting fire to the body. That episode was never well clarified: according to the Seoul version, the victim was a ministerial official who wanted to desert, but the family rejected the hypothesis, imagining that behind there was an intelligence operation that ended badly. That riddled, charred corpse created a wave of indignation; Kim Jong-un decided to write a personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in: “An unexpected and unfortunate case.” The body was burned for fear of the coronavirus, Kim said. But he did not explain why the civilian had been executed on the spot.