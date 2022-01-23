South Korea pays Iran’s arrears to the UN – Last Hour

(ANSA) – SEUL, 23 JAN – South Korea has used $ 18 million of Iranian funds frozen in Korean banks to settle Tehran’s arrears on United Nations budgets. This was announced by Seoul, stating that the initiative will allow Iran to quickly recover its right to vote at the United Nations.



The payment was made on Friday in collaboration with the United States and the UN, after Iran had “urgently requested” South Korea to pay the amount due, the South Korean finance minister said in a statement.



The amount was the minimum amount of arrears due from Tehran to the United Nations in order to recover the right to vote within the Organization, which had been lost in early January.



Iran has more than $ 7 billion in oil export funds frozen in two South Korean banks due to US sanctions. “Iran’s right to vote in the UN General Assembly should be immediately restored with this payment,” the South Korean ministry added. (HANDLE).

