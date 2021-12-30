News

South Korea says stop playing Play-To-Earn games

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read

The South Korean government has asked such Apple Inc(NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) to stop releasing new “Play-to-Earn” games and to withdraw existing ones from their online stores.

What happened

The Game Management Committee (GMC) belonging to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea forwarded the request on Monday to the main app stores, Cointelegraph reports, citing local media.

The GMC also demands that all games involving in-app purchases be blocked before starting to play.

A review committee official said that, according to the South Korean Supreme Court precedent, “Play-To-Earn” games escape the current law classification because game items with cash ownership can be regarded as awards, adds the local online platform Naver.

Interestingly, video game companies need to receive an “okay” from the GMC before releasing a new game in South Korea.

Read also: Apple enters the South Korean market to challenge Netflix

Because it is important

“Fivestars for Klaytn”, a Play-To-Earn game that is also a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, was initially blocked in the country’s app stores for lack of authorization, but the developers of the project won a court order. according to Cointelegraph.

The blockchain of Klaytn (KLAY) was created by Kakao, the company behind “KakaoTalk”, a messaging service used by over 90% of South Koreans.

The ban is expected to affect “Play-To-Earn” games such as Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) et Splinterlands (CRYPTO: SPS).

AXS stock jumped 17,154% thanks to the popularity of Play-To-Earn games, particularly in Asian countries, while KLAY rose 165% in the same time frame.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Philadelphia” on TV. The 14 kilos lost by Tom Hanks and the cut sex scene between him and Banderas: the 13 secrets of the film

November 12, 2021

Bitcoin corrects to the downside, Ethereum continues to rise

October 10, 2021

Honeymoon in Mauritius? Advice on culture and traditions | parties

August 27, 2021

Banksy sells one of his works to save Reading prison

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button