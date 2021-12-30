South Korea says stop playing Play-To-Earn games

The South Korean government has asked such Apple Inc(NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) to stop releasing new “Play-to-Earn” games and to withdraw existing ones from their online stores.

What happened

The Game Management Committee (GMC) belonging to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea forwarded the request on Monday to the main app stores, Cointelegraph reports, citing local media.

The GMC also demands that all games involving in-app purchases be blocked before starting to play.

A review committee official said that, according to the South Korean Supreme Court precedent, “Play-To-Earn” games escape the current law classification because game items with cash ownership can be regarded as awards, adds the local online platform Naver.

Interestingly, video game companies need to receive an “okay” from the GMC before releasing a new game in South Korea.

Read also: Apple enters the South Korean market to challenge Netflix

Because it is important

“Fivestars for Klaytn”, a Play-To-Earn game that is also a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, was initially blocked in the country’s app stores for lack of authorization, but the developers of the project won a court order. according to Cointelegraph.

The blockchain of Klaytn (KLAY) was created by Kakao, the company behind “KakaoTalk”, a messaging service used by over 90% of South Koreans.

The ban is expected to affect “Play-To-Earn” games such as Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) et Splinterlands (CRYPTO: SPS).

AXS stock jumped 17,154% thanks to the popularity of Play-To-Earn games, particularly in Asian countries, while KLAY rose 165% in the same time frame.