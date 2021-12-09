South Korea, sudden record of Covid cases and hospitals to collapse – Foreign

Seoul (South Korea) – Covid cases are growing in South Korea, a country that has managed well the previous pandemic waves; and the authorities are now urging people to get vaccinated and want to strengthen the country’s health system. South Korea has recorded a new daily case record and for the first time in two years it exceeded 7 thousand infections in a single day; Concern is also growing about the number of serious patients it has reached another all-time high.

In the last 24 hours, South Korea has been recording 7,175 new infections, 2,221 more than the day before: The biggest daily leap since the start of the pandemic and well above the previous daily record, 5,352 cases recorded on Saturday. In addition to calling for vaccination, the authorities are working to increase the availability of ICU beds in the capital area, "but it is still difficult to keep up with the rate of increase in cases", he acknowledged. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum at a government meeting









. In fact, 80% of infections are recorded in the capital region, where more than half of the national population is concentrated. The premier admitted that hospitals are under pressure and that it will mobilize additional staff to supervise self-care patients at home and to improve the rapid transfer system to hospitals for those who develop severe symptoms.