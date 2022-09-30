South Korea, the US and Japan carry out anti-submarine exercises in the context of tension with Pyongyang

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) – The navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral anti-submarine exercises on Friday for the first time in five years, amid tensions over North Korea’s missile tests.

The exercises were held in international waters off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula, just a day after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its eastern coast and US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seoul and the border. heavily fortified between the two Koreas.

Thursday’s test was the third such launch in five days by the North, which has fired an unprecedented number of missiles this year.

“The exercises are designed to enhance its ability to respond to North Korea’s growing underwater threats, including its submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), at a time when it consistently poses nuclear and missile threats with a series of missile tests. ballistic missiles,” the South Korean navy said in a statement.

The US Navy said the exercises will improve interoperability and tactical and technical coordination among the three countries.

The US and Japanese navies also said the drills are expected to promote “a free and open Indo-Pacific” amid tensions over China’s actions in the Taiwan Strait.

Anti-submarine drills have not been held since 2017 because South Korea’s former progressive government sought to improve inter-Korean relations and facilitate denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington, stalled since 2019.

South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to boost trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan to better counter evolving weapons threats from the North.

The exercises brought together the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the 9,800-ton guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, the 6,900-ton Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Barry, the 4,400-ton destroyer Munmu the Great from South Korea, and Japan’s 5,100-ton tanker Asahi, among other warships, the three navies reported.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jamie Freed and Raju Gopalakrishnan, translated by Tomás Cobos)