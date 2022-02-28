South Korea to invest $187 million in a national metaverse project

South Korea’s Ministry of ICT, Science and Future Planning promised to allocate 223.7 billion Korean won ($186.7 million) to create a broad metaverse ecosystem that supports the growth of digital content and business growth in the country.

The ministry wrote in an official statement on Sunday that the funds will go toward completing four main goals in creating what appears to be a comprehensive metaverse ecosystem titled “Expanded Virtual World“.

The government agency intends to use its metaverse as a platform to expand the virtual industrial growth of cities, education and media..

Content creators will enjoy support on multiple fronts to attract the right talent to help build the platform. The ministry said it will host community-oriented creative activities, a metaverse developer contest and a hackathon.

Hashed CEO Simon Kim noted that the new metaverse platform has a strong focus on driving business expansion by providing financial support to participants. He told Cointelegraph on Monday that he doesn’t think there is any problem with the government providing funding because “the private sector is actively investing in the metaverse market.” And he continued:

“It is the regulatory issue that the government should pay more attention to. In Korea, the publication of NFT games is prohibited, and the issuance of tokens as well.”

Hashed is a South Korean crypto ecosystem venture capital and incubator. He has invested in metaverse projects like Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Park Yungyu, head of the ministry’s communication and policy department, stated in the announcement that this initiative to build a metaverse platform is part of South Korea’s “Digital New Deal”. The Digital New Deal is a set of policies designed to encourage the growth of digital technologiesaccording to Park, who added:

“It is important to create a world-class metaverse ecosystem as a starting point to aggressively foster a new hyper-connected industry.”

The ministry also hopes its metaverse will have a global reach, as there will be seamless access to South Korean companies over time.. It plans to support the growth of companies by offering them financial support and technological development.

Jason Ye, co-founder of multichain ecosystem accelerator DeSpread, calls the new funding a “positive sign” that the Korean government is interested in the metaverse.. On Monday he told Cointelegraph that due to the funding involved, opportunists trying to exploit it “should be filtered out”, but that:

“Outstanding companies building a digital economy in the metaverse will be able to prosper with the support of the Korean government.”

The Seoul municipal government has also been exploring its options for a public metaverse space since last year.. In November, tentative plans for a “Metaverse 120 Hub” were announced.

