South Korea to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19

South Korean Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol announced Monday that he will begin vaccinating children aged five to 11 against the coronavirus (COVID-19) starting March 31.

“The government will carry out the vaccination of young children between the ages of five and 11, who have been excluded from inoculation, from the end of March,” the minister said.

For the minister, the reliability of the application of vaccines against COVID-19 in children has been sufficiently proven abroad. He added that the vaccination will be carried out in 1,200 clinics across the country.

Last month, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in children aged five to 11 before schools reopen for the new semester in early March.

According to the Ministry of Education, a total of 3.07 million children will have the right to be vaccinated.

Infections in South Korea continue to increase since last February 2. On March 12, for example, a record 383,651 cases were confirmed.

During the past 24 hours, the country reported 309,790 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to more than 6.86 million, according to the government’s COVID-19 information portal. With 200 more deaths, the death toll rose to 10,595.

See also: France stops requiring the use of medical masks in closed spaces

The wave of cases of the omicron variant is expected to enter its “peak” this week. Of the 52 million people in South Korea, 32.1 million people, or 62.6%, have received booster shots, while the number of fully vaccinated people is 44.43 million, which represents the 86.6% of the population.

*Camilo Hernández contributed to the writing of this note.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the news stories offered to subscribers on the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in a summarized form.

