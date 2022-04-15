South Korea to withdraw almost all anti-COVID measures

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will lift most pandemic restrictions, including limits on indoor gatherings, as it slowly overcomes an outbreak fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus that officials say is is stabilizing.

The use of the mask will remain mandatory indoors, but it could be eliminated outdoors if infections continue to decline in the next two weeks, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said at a government meeting on Friday.

Starting next week, the 10-person limit on private social gatherings and the midnight curfew for restaurants, cafes and other businesses will be lifted. In addition, the ban on political rallies and other events with 300 or more attendees will be lifted.

From April 25 it will be possible to eat again in cinemas, religious centers and bus and train stations.

The announcement coincided with the daily report of new cases, which on Friday amounted to 125,846, continuing the downward trend that began several weeks ago after reaching its record with 621,187 on March 17.

Although health authorities confirmed 264 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, more than half of the 2,800 intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients in the country remained empty.

Kwon called on the population to remain vigilant against the virus, noting that the authorities will be forced to tighten measures again if a new wave occurs.

At the end of May, the obligation to carry out a mandatory seven-day quarantine in case of contracting the virus will be eliminated, and patients will be able to be treated in local hospitals and clinics as with any other disease.