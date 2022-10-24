South Korea will participate in a US-led cyber exercise for the first time.
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) — The South Korean military will participate this week in a U.S.-led multinational exercise on cyber operations, the South Korean Defense Ministry said Monday, amid the growing security threats from North Korea.
A total of 18 South Korean servicemen will participate in the Cyber Flag exercise, which will be held from Monday to Friday in the US state of Virginia, the ministry said. Since 2011, US Cyber Command has held the exercise annually to improve the readiness of Washington and its allies against malicious cyber activities.
“Our Army’s participation in the Cyber Flag exercise will provide an important opportunity to strengthen readiness among allies against cyber threats and build alliances,” said Brigadier General Kim Han-sung, commander of Korea Cyber Operations Command. South.
This year, 25 countries will participate in the exercise, which includes seminars and cyber field training.
In May, President Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden agreed, during their first summit, to “deepen and broaden cooperation on critical and emerging technologies and cybersecurity.”