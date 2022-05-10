South Korean actress Kang Soo-youn dies at 55

Kang Soo-younthe first actress from her country to win an award in one of the great international film festivalsdied today at the age of 55 after having suffered a heart attack last Thursday.

The interpreter died of a brain hemorrhage today at a Seoul hospital, according to her family.

Born in the South Korean capital in 1966 debuted as a child actress at age 4doing multiple jobs in film and television.

At 21, she played the role of Ok-nyeo, a young woman whom a nobleman wants to use as a surrogate mother to have offspring, in “rented mother” (1987), by renowned director Im Kwon-taek.

The role earned her the award for best actress in the venice festival and thus became the first performer from South Korea to receive an award in one of the three major international competitions.

Two years later she would also receive the award for best female performance at the Moscow Festival for “Eat, eat, eat upwards” (1989), also under the orders of Im.

In the 90s he starred in many successful films in his country such as “Gyeongmajang ganeun gil” (“The road to the racecourse”) (1991) or “Chunyudleui jeonyuksiksah” (“Girls Dinner”) (1998).

All these works made her a benchmark when it came to portraying women subjugated by the patriarchal South Korean society.

Between 2015 and 2017 Kang was co-executive director of the Busan Festival, the largest Asian film festival. EFE

After hardly working as an actress in the last decade, she had planned the premiere this year of “Jung-E”, science fiction film for the platform Netflix by Yeon Sang-ho, director of “Train to Busan” (2016).