South Korean airline Asiana will reopen some routes to Europe | Europe up to date | D.W.

South Korea’s second largest airline, Asiana Airlines, announced this Monday (05.09.2022) that it will expand and reopen some of its routes to Europe starting this month, in anticipation of increased demand as conditions ease. Restrictions still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline will increase the frequency of its flights on the routes between the local Incheon airport and those of Frankfurt and London from May 28 and 30, respectively, and will resume routes hitherto suspended due to the health crisis from June, reported through a statement.

Among the routes currently without service, Asiana will reopen flights to Paris and Rome airports on June 18 and 22, and will reopen routes with Barcelona (Spain) and Istanbul (Turkey) on July 23. With this resumption and expansion of flights, the airline said it will be able to offer half the flights it used to charter to Europe before the detection of SARS-CoV-2 almost two and a half years ago hit the aviation industry hard. and to tourism.

Regarding routes in other countries, Asiana reopened its route with India at the end of April and will increase the frequency of the flights it has with Sydney (Australia), Los Angeles (United States), Osaka and Fukuoka (Japan), Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) and Manila (Philippines) from this same month of May. Asiana currently operates 25 international routes, up from 71 before the pandemic, in addition to seven domestic routes. (EFE)