South Korean LG surrenders to Chinese manufacturers and will leave the solar panel business – El Periodico de la Energía

LG Electronics Inc. (LG) has decided to close the solar panel business. The decision was approved by the board of directors this past night. This abandonment comes as uncertainties in the global solar panel business continue to rise due to a variety of contributing factors, including intensifying price competition and rising raw material costs.

LG will continue to support its brand and the company will continue to support existing LG solar panel customers for a period of time after the closing of business has been completed. Solar panel production itself will continue through the second quarter of this year to maintain adequate inventory to support future services.

Business Solutions (BS) Company, the LG subsidiary that operates the solar panel business, will reorganize its portfolio around other key pillars: information technology (IT) and information visualization (ID). The company aims to accelerate growth with its various lines of advanced products and personalized services.

In the future, LG will leverage its renewable energy expertise to create value for its customers. The company will focus on growing sectors and tap into a new era of sustainability through rapidly evolving products and solutions, including energy storage systems (ESS), power management solutions and other yet-to-be-announced advancements.

Employees who do not continue with LG will be offered transition support and severance packages commensurate with their tenure with the company. The closure of the solar panel business is expected to be completed on June 30.