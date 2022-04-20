South Korea’s population could soon “rejuvenate” by a year. Here is the reason

THE Koreans they might become soon younger than one year. For the new government of Seoul count the years of people with the traditional South Korean method has a unnecessary social and economic costAnd should be abolished.

So many Koreans may soon rejuvenate by one year seen that according to their count already at birth they earn one year of age. The goal is adapt to the international community And generate less confusion in the population it currently has three different ways to count your age.

There is a reason why the issue has reached the South Korean government. The different age counting methods have brought out serious issues during the vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus, when the population was divided into age groups. The confusion that has arisen among the population as to who was entitled or not to the anti-covid serum, prompted the government to change the type of count.

In South Koreain fact, they exist three counting methods. Officiallythe country has used the system of international count since 1962so it uses a person’s date of birth in most legal procedures.

OFFICIAL METHOD

The country, however, also has another official way to count the age, babies gain one year of age on January 1st following their birth. For example, a baby born in December 2020 would be two years old by January 2022, even though she was supposed to be at the end of the year. This method is also used by the law on military service and from that which governs the crimes of sexual violence.

TRADITIONAL METHOD

Finally there is “the Korean ageWhich is used by everyone in society: everyone has automatically one year at birth and becomes one year older on New Year’s Dayregardless of your date of birth.

The decision to apply a single counting method could wipe out all the confusion that arises. Because based on the method used a person could lose or gain two years of age depending on the type of count used. A not insignificant problem, which in South Korea they only realized thanks to the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic.





