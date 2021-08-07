South Park, mammoth renovation! Another 6 seasons and 14 films

The creators of South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, have signed a new deal with ViacomCBS renewing the series for another six seasons and 14 original films. The series has been going on for over 20 years, but instead of slowing down, things will be bigger than ever.

First launched in 1997, the animated comedy was one of Comedy Central’s most iconic programs and it is still today one of the most popular programs on the network in recent times.

The series centers on Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflosvki, Eric Cartmane, Kenny McCormick, four young boys living in the Colorado city and the misadventures that come with it.

The head Bloomberg reports that it is one of the most profitable deals in TV history, which earned creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone 900 million dollars spread over the next six years.

Stone said: “We did a South Park movie in 1999 and we never did another one because the show was so satisfying. We’re older now, and the idea of ​​what streaming movies can be is pretty promising. We do what we want and they support us enough. We are the luckiest kids on TV. “

Parker and Stone they then released the following statement together:

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we are very happy that they are committed to us for the next 75 years. When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way of producing the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and allowed us to experience something. again which turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing the traditional South Park episodes, but now we can also try out new formats ”.

In its run of almost 25 years on Comedy Central, South Park has become a cultural reference point albeit with its many controversies, but we are sure that this news will only make the fans of the series happy.

The last special episode of South Park was dedicated to vaccines, demonstrating how the series is always attentive to current events. While waiting for news on Season 24, find out why South Park characters never get old in our in-depth study.