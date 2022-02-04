South Park, Matt Damon and cryptocurrency in the crosshairs of the new episode

After a long hiatus that lasted from 2019, the new episodes of South Park. The show had taken a hiatus due to the pandemic but is back in better shape than ever with a vengeful episode against Matt Damon and cryptocurrency. The episode is titled Pajama Day.

The plot shows the guys who lost the privilege of wearing pajamas to school and the ensuing chaos, as The Hollywood Reporter writes.

A recurring joke in the episode that picks up on Matt Damon’s recent commercial, in which the star compares investing in cryptocurrencies to high milestones in human history, a detail that has aroused great hilarity on social media.

It is not the first time that the authors of South Park they enjoy making fun of Matt Damon and it probably won’t be the last. In the past it happened in the film Team America, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, in which Damon was a puppet who could only say his name.

In many years of production, South Park has never spared itself in criticism and teasing, drawing inspiration from social and political events to feed its own satire.

