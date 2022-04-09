Southampton paid for Chelsea’s frustration that prescribed a huge beating in the Premier League

2022-04-09

The Chelsea licked her wounds with a comfortable victory against Southampton, whom he thrashed 0-6 to pick up courage for the return of Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. The ‘Blues’, on their visit to the St Mary’s, cThey got the biggest win in their history against Southampton in a Timo Werner exhibition, that he scored a brace and crashed three times with the sticks, and that he received the help of Mason Mount, author of two goals, and of Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz, who completed the win. The Chelsea forgot about the disaster against Real Madrid with a crushing half hour in which they destroyed the Southampton, a team accustomed to experiencing a disaster of this style at least once a season. Two years ago Leicester City scored nine against them and Manchester United last season, although on both occasions the ‘Saints’ received an early red card that disrupted their match.

This time, the Chelsea he resurfaced through a highly inspired Timo Werner, who, in 45 minutes, shot three times at the post and scored a goal, the first in his Premier League account in six months. The scoring was opened by Marcos Alonso, a substitute against Madrid, when he volleyed in a nice drop shot by Mason Mount in the area. The Englishman did the second and Werner the third, who took revenge for his problem with the sticks to take advantage of a bad loan from James Ward-Prowse, dribble past the Southampton goalkeeper and score on an empty goal. The fourth, before the break, was scored by Kai Havertz by pushing Werner’s third shot off the post into the net. SEE PREMIER LEAGUE POSITION TABLE With the match at the Bernabéu in mind, Tuchel replaced Havertz at half-time, who, with Romelu Lukaku’s injury, is guaranteed the starting role in Madrid. Going through changing rooms did not discourage the Chelsea. werner he took advantage of a dead ball to an empty goal, after a Kante lob attempt, for the fifth, and the sixth was signed by Mason Mount. In 55 minutes, the Chelsea was 0-6 and Tuchel He took the opportunity to also rest Thiago Silva and Mason Mount.