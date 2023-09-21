Southern California braces for more rain and flooding due to Hillary

angel.- The tropical storm hilary It flooded dry parts of Mexico and then inundated parts of the southern California coast to the desert resort town of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull many people out of swollen rivers. Even when the storm subsides on the shore, Flooding and landslides are expected in parts of the southwestern United States,

Meteor first hits dry Mexican peninsula Baja CaliforniaIn a sparsely populated area about 250 kilometers (150 mi) south of Ensenada. One person drowned. then he left tijuanaThe area is prone to landslides, and temporary homes built in the hills south of the United States border are at risk.

Hillary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, brought heavy rainfall to the region, with some mountainous and desert areas receiving more than half of the year’s average rainfall in just one day. Palm SpringsWhere 8 centimeters (3.8 inches) of water had fallen by Sunday night.

Earlier on Monday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center downgraded Hillary to a post-tropical storm and warned that it posed a threat of “life-threatening and locally destructive flooding” to parts of the southwestern United States. Has happened. All coastal alerts canceled,

Forecasters warned of dangerous flooding in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and firefighting units were evacuated. Thirteen people are knee-deep in water at a homeless encampment along the San Diego River, Meanwhile, rain and debris covered some roads and people’s cars got stuck in standing water. Crews used pumps to remove water from the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school system, said that like desert districts, all campuses would be closed Monday. San Diego schools postponed the first day of school from Monday to Tuesday,

Police said in a statement that 911 emergency telephone lines were out of service in Palm Springs, recommending that the population send a text message to 911 or go to the nearest police station or fire station.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves north toward California and Nevada. National Hurricane Center expert Richard Pasch warned that the meteor would likely continue to bring “very intense” rainfall and high winds.

Southern California got another surprise in the afternoon, with an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 recorded near Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was felt widely and was followed by smaller aftershocks. An operator with the Ventura County Police Department said there were no reports of significant damage or injuries at this time.

Hillary is the latest weather disaster to hit the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Hawaiian island of Maui continues to recover from Forest fire That killed more than 100 people and devastated the historic town of Lahaina, becoming the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century. Meanwhile, Canadian firefighters are battling the country’s worst fire season yet.

