“Souvenir de Florence”, concert dedicated to the great Russian repertoire

Anna Serova among the artists participating in the evening
LIVORNO – A concert dedicated to the great Russian repertoire is the third appointment with Livorno Music Festival scheduled for today, Saturday 21, at 21 in Old Fortress.

The show entitled “Souvenir de Florence“Will see the participation of the great violinists Pavel Berman and Eva Bindere, the viola of Anna Serova, the cello of Vittorio Ceccanti and two young talents on viola and cello. The evening is completed by three solo pieces for piano by Rachmaninov and the trio for clarinet, bassoon and piano by Glinka with the pianist Caterina Barontini, Giovanni Riccucci on the clarinet e Paolo Carlini to the bassoon.

Information

The shows will take place in compliance with the provisions in force for the containment of the epidemiological contagion from Covid-19. The concerts in the Old Fortress will take place outdoors, in case of bad weather they will take place in the premises inside the Fortress. Concerts at the Natural History Museum will take place in the Sala del Mare.

The music program and information on the regulations in force are on the Livorno Music Festival website. Unnumbered seats will be available organized according to the planned spacing.

At the entrance there are: exhibition of the green pass, temperature measurement, hand sanitation, maintenance of interpersonal distance and the obligation to wear a mask.

There reservation is required and can be done every day from 9 to 17 via e-mail to promozionelivornomusicfestival@gmail.com or via Whatsapp message or SMS to 3279344731 by writing the name, surname, telephone number and e-mail of the participants.

To avoid the risk of gatherings, it is advisable to purchase tickets in advance from the Festival secretariat at the Mascagni Institute in via Galilei 40 Livorno, every day from 16 August to 7 September from 10.30 to 12.30.

Cost of concert tickets

€ 10: single place not assigned; € 0.50: reduced LMF artists and students.
Free admission: under 12.
Tickets with convention for events in the Old Fortress: € 10: concert at 9.00 pm + € 8 aperitif at 7.30 pm at the bar of the Fortezza; € 10: concert at dawn at 6:30 + € 2 breakfast at the bar of the Fortress.
The ticket office opens 30 minutes before the start of the event.

