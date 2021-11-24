Sovereign wealth funds target a stake in Binance

Binance is negotiating with some sovereign wealth funds to sell a stake in the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, which boasts daily trading volumes from 170 billion dollars.

He declared it – he writes MF-Milan Finance – the founder and CEO of the company, Changpeng Zhao (called CZ), al Financial Times. Binance is being targeted by several regulatory authorities and Zhao explained that if one or more sovereign wealth funds enter the capital, the “perception and relationships»Of the cryptocurrency exchange with regulators could improve.

Binance was founded in China, but Beijing banned cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017 and has never had a physical headquarters since. Now he is looking for one, and in the meantime the company is waiting for more clarity on guidelines for products like the NFT oi Fan Token before making commitments with a single jurisdiction.

Binance is known in Italy, and in particular in the world of football, for having become a sponsor of the Lazio shirt, with which it has signed an agreement of the «duration of two years with option for a third year, for a total value in the three years, between fixed and variable, of more than 30 million euros»Wrote the biancoceleste club in a note.