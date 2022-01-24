Sovicille, the former Celsa quarry becomes a climbing gym

The former quarry of Celsa becomes a climbing wall. The Alpine Club of Siena has rented, together with the “Chiodo fisso” association, the disused quarry located in the Municipality of Sovicille, not far from the castle of Celsa, where in the past the so-called “tower” stone was quarried because it was used for the monuments of Siena. It is a large wall in the shape of an amphitheater where the mountaineers of the two associations have traced 70 climbing routes of varying difficulty with pegs.

“In spring we will inaugurate this ‘natural gym’ which will be used above all for climbing courses aimed at young people – says with satisfaction the president of the CAI, Riccardo Soldati. This place, where there is a vertical wall very suitable for climbing, we will also use it for other events: the good acoustics make us think, for example, of the performances of our choir but also of cultural events on environmental protection issues “.

Precisely to enhance its cultural activities, the CAI has entered into an agreement with the Sienese Museum Foundation thanks to which it is possible to obtain a single card at a reduced price. The Alpine Club in fact organizes various excursions in our province which also include guided visits to museums.

Despite the pandemic, the Cai continues to hike, its activity has not stopped. “Everything is held in strict compliance with the rules for safety against contagion – explains President Soldati. In fact, to participate in our events you have to wear a mask and have a reinforced green pass “.

For some time now, the topic of safety has also involved another chapter that is assuming crucial importance: the coexistence of hikers and mountain bikers on the trails. “The progressive diffusion of cycle excursions which the CAI also promotes and which is also carried out with electric bicycles – argues Soldati – has raised a problem whose solution cannot be postponed by now. More and more often people on foot and by bicycle have to live together on the same paths. This promiscuity sometimes becomes dangerous for people’s safety. A bike that goes down a path at high speed can create dangerous situations if it encounters pedestrians. I appeal to the world of associations that deal with the environment and territory but also to politicians and administrators so that they can sit around a table and concert together a national regulation of these two sports activities. Our members who use mountain bikes have never created problems because they go exclusively on sheep tracks or wide paths precisely to avoid the risk of crossing pedestrians. But in general, the topic cannot be left to be entrusted solely to the sense of respect and responsibility of individuals. We need clear legislation valid for all ”. The solutions can be different: separate itineraries reserved for pedestrians or bicycles, regulations linked to the seasons, coexistence of the two practices only in the case of paths of a certain width and so on.

“The explosion in the number of electric bicycles – concludes the president Riccardo Soldati – has brought many people to the mountains. This is good. But we must avoid that the mountain becomes a playground “.