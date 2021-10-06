News

Soyuz launched, also a Russian actress and director on board – Space & Astronomy

The Soyuz MS-19 shuttle launched as scheduled, at 10:55 am Italian time from the Russian base of Baikonur (Kazakhstan), which will bring three new crew members to the International Space Station: cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who will remain on board until March , actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, who will stay on board 12 days to film some scenes from the movie ‘The Challenge’, about an emergency during a space flight.

The Soyuz MS-19 shuttle will perform two orbits before docking with the hatch of the Rassvet module, vacated in recent days by the Soyuz MS-18.
The docking is scheduled at 14:12 (Italian time) and the opening of the tailgate at 16:05 (Italian time). The three newcomers will thus have the opportunity to greet the new commander of Expedition 65, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, the Japanese Aki Hoshide and the Russians Oleg. Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov.

The presence of a film actress who arrived on the Space Station to shoot some shots of a film marks a new space record for Russia, after the launch of the first satellite, the first man and woman in space and the first spacewalk. as well as the first space station. In fact, NASA is not planning the shooting of a film in orbit, even if Tom Cruise seems to be considering a similar project. “We are ready, although obviously we are nervous. And for this we support each other all the time”, wrote the actress Peresild on Instagram, before leaving, “It is always difficult and scary to be a pioneer, but – he added – it is very interesting “.

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA


