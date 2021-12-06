Soyuz launched with two other Galileo satellites – Space & Astronomy

New step forward for the European GPS: the Galileo satellite navigation system can now count on 28 satellites. The Soyuz VS-26 launched in the night between 4 and 5 December from the European base of Kourou (French Guiana) has in fact launched two more satellites of the largest constellation in Europe. After three postponements, the launch went perfectly and also marked 10 years of Soyuz activity at the European base. After this launch, another six are planned over the next three years, each with two satellites on board, in order to complete the first generation of the system. The new generation is underway and the first launch is expected in 2024.

Operational since 2016, the Galileo system is fully funded by the European Commission, with a total cost estimated at eight billion euros; users are more than 2.3 billion worldwide for services such as air, sea and rail transport safety and also services in the banking, energy, insurance, telecommunications, tourism and agricultural sectors. The Galileo system is managed by the European Commission, with the European Space Agency (ESA), in charge of the design, development and procurement of satellites and the ground segment, and with the European Union Agency for the Space Program (Euspa ), responsible for satellite operations and provision of services.

“These two satellites will further strengthen Galileo and, with the launches to follow, will enable the availability of new signals and services, helping to ensure that Galileo maintains its leadership in the coming years,” said Matthias Petschke, director of satellite navigation programs for the European Commission. For ESA’s Director of Navigation, Paul Verhoef, with the launch of the Galileo 27 and 28 satellites, “we are increasing the solidity of the constellation so that we can provide a higher level of service guarantees”.

Also for Euspa’s executive director, Rodrigo da Costa, “today we can proudly celebrate the achievement of another milestone of Galileo, the most ambitious and broadest industrial project in the European Union”. ESA recently updated Galileo’s ground control segment, allowing for the first time the management of launch and low orbit (Leopard) satellite operations by Galileo’s operator, SpaceOpal, from the control center of Galileo who is located in Germany, in Oberpfaffenhofen, instead of requesting an external control center for the mission.

Italy, with its industry, also plays an important role in the Galileo program: Leonardo makes atomic hydrogen clocks (Passive Hydrogen Maser), the most accurate of their kind ever made; Thales Alenia Space (Thales-Leonardo) confirms in the second generation the leading role it had in the first, with the task of building another six satellites; Telespazio (Leonardo-Thales) has built in Italy, in the Fucino Space Center, one of the two control centers of the Galileo satellites and, through Spaceopal (Telespazio-DLR / GfR), is responsible for the operations and integrated logistics of the entire system. Galileo, the management of the global communication network and the IT security of the system.