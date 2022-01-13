S&P, we don’t see big spread increase ahead of elections – Economy

“I don’t see a big increase in the spread ahead of the presidential elections in Italy, I think the differential will stay more or less at current levels“He said it Sylvain Broyer, chief economist for Europe at S&P Global Ratings, during a press conference on Italy’s prospects. Among the priorities for Italy, Broyer indicated that of “not jeopardizing the current strong confidence of businesses and families”, an issue linked to the political situation. But “our basic hypothesis is that there is not a great incentive to go to early elections, we are quite confident in a situation of continuity”.

The widening of the spread seen since last October, according to the economist of the rating agency, is more due to the expectations of a downsizing of the purchases of securities by the ECB than to political scenarios.

Then again: according to Broyer, Covid-19 will not play a fundamental role in the economic trend in 2022 as in previous years, and it is unlikely that it will be able to send the recovery off course. “Covid is likely to become endemic and less lethal, and the economy will learn to live with it,” Broyer said. In terms of international trade bottlenecks, which are impacting businesses both in terms of inflation and supplies, “there are signs that these are starting to ease” in the course of 2022. The most recent estimates by S&P Global Ratings for the ‘Italy, explained by country manager Roberto Paciotti, indicate growth of 4.7% this year after 6.4% in 2021, and 1.8% in 2023. The challenge, Broyer said, is to mobilize investments private individuals and use the resources of the Next Generation Eu to bridge the productivity gap compared to the European average. In this sense, there are signs “of a beginning of a phase of greater structural growth, but only a beginning” – said Broyer – “and in this regard it will be interesting to see the developments in 2023”.