Spa Asia 2022 – First clap

We made it this time ! What was still a necessarily interesting project only a few months ago in the minds of DG Sport has materialized in the first edition of SpaAsia! An event magnifying Asian brands on two and four wheels, and more generally the omnipresence of this continent in the world of mobility.

Ten good reasons not to miss the birth of SpaAsia!

A first, quite simply!

No need to mistreat your memory, no event has ever celebrated Asian car and motorcycle brands in such a way on Belgian soil. SpaAsia is therefore a real First of which DG Sport can be proud. The event will not fail to bring together communities of fans of two and four wheels from the Asian continent on ‘the most beautiful circuit in the world’. An initiative simply in tune with the times, both Japan, Korea, but also China have now become essential when it comes to the most diverse vehicles. CQFD.

Honda rather twice than once

Proof of the soundness of the SpaAsia concept, several importers immediately joined the project. Starting with Honda, which has multiplied initiatives to appeal to fans of two and four wheels. On the motorcycle side, an Africa Twin Experience will consist of a sixty-kilometre all-road ride, starting from the Honda exhibition area in the heart of the paddock. In addition, a large number of Hondas will take the Motorcycle Parade to the Circuit. And on the car side, the… 11 generations of the Civic will be honored, while the latest vintage of the Civic Type-R will be officially presented. And with its more than 300 horsepower, this sports car has no chance of going unnoticed!

Hyundai N Experience

At the Korean manufacturer Hyundai, the sports range is symbolized by the letter ‘N’. It is therefore a Hyundai N Experience that will punctuate SpaAsia, bringing together dozens of models in no way lacking in character, while the Hyundai i20 N Hybrid Rally1 driven by Thierry Neuville in the World Rally Championship, and winner of the recent Acropolis Rally, will delight fans of the genre and supporters of the Belgian driver. Unmissable!

The latest KIA news

KIA will be represented at SpaAsia by Etablissements Monfort, based in Liège. A dealership whose dynamism will allow the public to get to know or reacquaint themselves with a range of vehicles whose success is well established. From the Picanto to the Sorento via the widespread Ceed, Niro or Sportage, without forgetting a now rich electric range of Soul, Ceed, XCeed, Niro, Sorento or EV6, KIA has made itself essential…

Lots of new things at Kymco

Kymco, Taiwanese manufacturer of scooters, motorcycles, quads and SSVs, will be represented by its importer Belux, which will offer, on an official space of 200 m², no less than 14 vehicles, i.e. 9 scooters, 5 quads… in addition to its two new 100% electric! But that’s not all… The new 550cm3 three-wheel maxi scooter, the CV3, will also be present and offered for testing. A handling which will take place around the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, in a supervised way, with a departure from the exhibition area.

For the whole family !

It is with your family that DG Sport invites you to attend the inaugural edition of SpaAsia! If it will necessarily be a question of cars and motorcycles, with in particular the range of electric two-wheelers signed Electric Motion, the activities will be as numerous as they are varied, for young and old! Gastronomy, gaming, little train, let it be said, there will be something for everyone!

‘Fast and Furious’ at SpaAsia!

It’s a simply unmissable saga, the first opus of which was released in cinemas 20 years ago! Since then, ‘Fast and Furious’ has been a hit machine, and its cars have enjoyed incredible popularity with fans. Four of the machines driven by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker will be present in the SpaAsia paddock, namely the Toyota Supra MK4, the Nissan Skyline R34, the Mitsubishi Lancer EvoVII and the Mitsubishi Eclipse. To your selfies!

This art of sliding called… Drift!

It is on the mountainous foothills of Japan that the Drift was born! In the heart of the 1980s, what was to become one of the most spectacular disciplines in motorsport consisted of illegal races practiced on necessarily winding roads. Object of the game: slide from one side of the asphalt strip to the other! The powerful Japanese Grand Touring cars, with their rear-wheel drive and right-hand steering wheel, are the reference machines of the Drift. We can therefore expect breathtaking demonstrations on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps!

Track baptisms in a Nissan GT-R!

Sports car produced by Nissan since 2007, the GT-R has known five generations, enough to make it an icon! SpaAsia will allow anyone who wishes to discover the 7004 meters of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps aboard such racing cars. Track baptisms that are likely to be a great success. Enough to make the GT-R’s twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine scream with pleasure, a model capable of passing the course of… 300 km/h! Savage…

Best of Show

The icing on the SpaAsia cake, a ‘Best of Show’, translated Concours d’Elegance, will surprise more than one! If the Japanese cars are not generally the most widespread during these competitions highlighting aesthetics, presentation and originality, by bringing together only Asian brands, astonishment will be in the heart of the paddock! You were driving? Well, vote now…