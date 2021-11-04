Spa bonus 200 euros, list of accredited structures region by region. All useful info. Updated FAQs

The list of accredited spas to which citizens can contact to request the Spa Bonus has been published on the Invitalia website.

The incentive – which can be used by all adults – covers up to 100% of the expense, with a maximum ceiling of 200 euros and any excess cost charged to the consumer. Anyone who wants to get the bonus, from 8 November will have to go to one of the accredited establishments, where they will receive a booking certificate which is valid for 60 days.

Here is the list of structures region by region updated to November 3.

Basilicata Terme Lucane – (Latronico, Potenza) Calabria Terme Caronte – (Lamezia Terme, Catanzaro) Sicily Terme Acqua Pia Wellness & SPA – (Montevago, Agrigento)

Terme Gorga – (Calatafimi-Segesta, Trapani) Sardinia Casteldoria Thermal Baths – (Santa Maria Coghinas, Sassari)

Ancient Baths of Sardara – (Sardara, Province of Medio Campidano)

Grand Hotel Terme Sardinia – (Fordongianus, Oristano) The incentive The “spa bonus” is a good for purchasing spa services intended for all adult citizens residing in Italy. The “spa bonus” is managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Development (MiSE), which has set up a special fund, with the Ministry Decree of 14 August 2020, and has identified the eligible spa services, or any service provided by an institution accredited spa, with the exception of catering and hospitality services. The services therefore include both VAT-free services and services subject to VAT. Citizens, to access the bonus, must apply directly to the accredited thermal institutions, whose the list will be published, starting from November 2, in the section of the site “Accredited Bodies”. The maximum amount of the bonus for each citizen is € 200, paid out in the form of a discount on the invoice. For citizens Adult citizens residing in Italy can benefit from the spa bonus and obtain a discount on the invoice from the accredited spa, up to a maximum of € 200 per person. The bonus can cover 100% of the purchase price of the permitted spa services. If the purchase price of the spa services is higher than € 200, the extra amount will be charged to the citizen. Citizens interested in the spa bonus must only contact one of the accredited spa institutions, the only ones authorized to make a reservation. Important The bonus is reserved for adult citizens residing in Italy

The bonus cannot be granted for spa services already paid for by the NHS, other public bodies or subject to additional benefits recognized to the citizen

for spa services already paid for by the NHS, other public bodies or subject to additional benefits recognized to the citizen The bonus it is not transferable to third parties , neither free of charge nor in exchange for a cash consideration

, neither free of charge nor in exchange for a cash consideration The bonus it does not constitute taxable income of the citizen who benefits from it and cannot be calculated in the value of the indicator of the equivalent economic situation – ISEE referred to in the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers 5 December 2013, n. 159

of the citizen who benefits from it and cannot be calculated in the value of the indicator of the equivalent economic situation – ISEE referred to in the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers 5 December 2013, n. 159 The bonus cannot be used for the services of catering And hospitality. Questions & Answers for Citizens What does the spa bonus consist of?

The spa bonus consists of a 100% discount on the purchase price of the spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros per person. The bonus is issued on an individual basis and therefore cannot be combined or transferred. It must be used entirely in the same spa where it was booked. Who is the spa bonus intended for?

The spa bonus is intended for adult citizens residing in Italy. Each citizen can apply for the bonus at one (and only one) of the accredited thermal institutions and use it only at the institution through which it was booked. What is meant by “pre-booking” of the bonus?

That the bonus must first be booked and then used. It cannot therefore be reimbursed retrospectively. What are the spa services admitted to the Bonus?

Any service provided by an accredited spa is allowed, with the exception of catering and hospitality services. The admitted services include thermal health treatments, diagnostic tests and specialist visits, beauty and wellness treatments. What must the citizen do to book the bonus?

To book the bonus, citizens must contact the accredited thermal institutions only, contacting them preferably via email or through the website; the spas are the only ones authorized to access the booking platform. It will therefore be the spa institution to communicate the booking confirmation to the citizen, based on the capacity of the fund. Where is the updated list of accredited spas published?

The list is published on the site dedicated to the spa bonus. How does the citizen receive confirmation of the booking of the bonus?

It is the spa that sends the citizen the confirmation of the booking. Which date is valid for the validity of the bonus?

It is the issue date of the bonus itself, which is automatically originated by the platform when the thermal institution requests it. Therefore, the date of sending the bonus to the citizen by the spa is not considered valid. Is the list of accredited spas published all at once?

The list of accredited spas will be published on 8 November on the site dedicated to the spa bonus; subsequently it will be dynamically updated as the institutions complete the accreditation phase. When can the citizen choose the services for which to use the bonus?

The citizen can choose the services by contacting the chosen spa after having obtained the reservation from the spa. How long does the citizen have to use the bonus?

The citizen has 60 days from the date of issue of the bonus to start using it and 45 days from the start of the services to finish them. Can the citizen access the platform to book the bonus instead of contacting the spa?

No, the only way for the citizen to book the bonus is to contact one of the accredited spas. Can the citizen spend less or more than the reserved bonus?

Yes, if you spend less, the unused sum goes back to the fund; if you spend more, you pay the difference to the spa. Until when can citizens request the booking of the bonus from the spas?

Citizens can request the booking of bonuses until the funds run out. Information on the endowment of the fund is published on this site.

