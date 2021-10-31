Spa bonus 2021, the platform for registering establishments has been opened. Here’s when and how to request it

From 12 noon on 28 October 2021 the platform managed by Invitalia to allow the registration of spas who will join the Bonus Terme.

THE citizens they will be able to request the contribution to the thermal institutes by booking the services starting from 8 November 2021.

The Spa Bonus consists of one 100% discount on the purchase price of the selected spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros, which can be requested by citizens by contacting directly the spas that have in the meantime been accredited on the platform.

Each citizen adult can only take advantage of one bonus, without ISEE limits and without limits related to the family unit.

The resources made available for the subsidy measure are equal to 53 million euros. This is an intervention that also aims to support a sector particularly affected by the Covid emergency.

After starting the platform, you will be able to consult the list of spas accredited which will be published and updated in the dedicated sections present on the sites of the Ministry of Economic Development and Invitalia.

What is the Spa Bonus

With the decree of the Minister of Economic Development of 1 July 2021, the new incentive was implemented, provided for by article 29-bis of decree-law no. 104 of 2020, aimed at supporting the purchase by citizens of spa services at accredited spas.

The Spa Bonus is a benefit that citizens can benefit from by booking the spa services of their interest at a chosen spa.

The bonus covers up to 100% of the service purchased, up to a maximum value of € 200.00. Any excess part of the cost of the service is charged to the citizen.

For the purposes of eligibility for the benefit, the spa services must not already be charged to the National Health Service, other public bodies or subject to additional benefits recognized to the user, without prejudice to any deductions provided for by current tax legislation on the cost of the service. possibly not covered by the voucher. The Bonus is not transferable to third parties, either free of charge or in exchange for a cash consideration. The voucher does not constitute the user’s taxable income and is not relevant for the purposes of calculating the value of the indicator of the equivalent economic situation – ISEE.

With a notice published on the websites of the Ministry of Economic Development and Invitalia, the manager of the measure, the opening of bonus bookings will be communicated.

Who is it for?

The incentive for the purchase of spa services is aimed at all adult citizens residing in Italy, without ISEE limits and without limits related to the family unit.

Each citizen can take advantage of only one bonus, for a single purchase, up to a maximum of 200.00 euros.

Loading... Advertisements

Resources

The total budget foreseen for the intervention is 53 million euros.

How does it work

The Bonus consists of a 100% discount on the purchase price of the selected spa services, up to a maximum amount of 200 euros. The incentive is available from the publication of the notice of opening of reservations on the websites of the Ministry and Invitalia, until the resources allocated are used up.

The interested citizen must book spa services at an accredited spa of his choice.

The list of accredited spas will be published on the websites of the Ministry and Invitalia.

The reservation must be made at the chosen spa, which will issue the reservation certificate.

The reservation has a validity period of 60 days from its issue; the booked services must be used within this period.

The spa where the citizen has used the spa services, requests to Invitalia, through a specific IT platform, the reimbursement of the value of the voucher used by the citizen.

© All rights reserved