Spa bonus 2021, what are the benefits of spa treatments – Chronicle

Bologna, 4 November – Monday 8th November take the spa bonus: citizens will be able to request the bonus by contacting directly the participating establishments and get a 100% discount on the invoice on the purchase price of the spa services, up to a maximum of 200 euros.

For Pasquale Gerace the thermal baths they have no secrets. Medical specialist in Thermal Medicine, has directed to Salsomaggiore Terme, from 1997 to 2008, the Giacomo Tommasini thermal institute, while at Respighi Baths of Tabiano he was involved in tubal catheterization. In 2018 he was appointed, in the municipal council of Salsomaggiore, councilor, among other delegations, to the Promotion of the thermal therapeutic sector. Since 2008, Gerace has been a family doctor and, since June 2021, he has also held the position of regional councilor.

What is the importance of thermal medicine?

“Is critical. It should raise awareness among citizens on the importance of thermal treatments not only for some specific pathologies, but above all for the importance they have in prevention. For example, many seasonal or chronic respiratory diseases – like bronchitis, catarrhal sinusitis and chronic ear infections – find great answers in spa treatments “.









What are, in addition to respiratory diseases, the pathologies that benefit from thermal treatments?

“Especially in spas with availability of sulphurous waters, for example the Terme di Tabiano in the Parma area, too dermatological pathologies find support, not only through the application of therapeutic baths, but also a series of treatments developed over the years for chronic skin diseases. Some leading companies in the beauty and wellness sectorFurthermore, they have found their place in prestigious spas, placing spa products at the center of their mission as an added value to the therapies and treatments that can also be carried out in non-spas. Finally, the osteoarthritis pathologies find important therapeutic responses through the application of thermal water-based muds and bathrooms “.

Can spas also help with long-term respiratory diseases as a result of Covid?

“Respiratory diseases, especially those of a chronic nature, due to the fibrotic processes they cause, have always found answers through the application of some thermal therapy techniques based on sulphurous waters”.

From 8 November the spa bonus will be active, what will be its importance in this regard?









“It is a very important opportunity, but information on its existence and how to use it should be more widespread, because many citizens are unaware of the fact that they can make use of a discount of up to 200 euros in accredited spas, nor how to get it “.

Will the bonus also be used to restart the spa sector?

“The sector has experienced, in recent years, a situation of crisis which turned dramatically accentuated during the period of the pandemic, the crisis that led to the total closure of thermal establishments. The bonus undoubtedly represents an incentive for the resumption of activities and a central moment that the spas are ready to face, after having implemented all the legal measures for anti-Covid prevention and the safety of citizens “.

In reality, beyond the bonus, citizens would be entitled to a free cycle of thermal treatments per year, but few are aware of it …

“It is true. Spas are a service that is not reserved only for those who can afford it. The National Health Service, in fact, recognizes a cycle of thermal treatments per year for specific pathologies. It is therefore up to the sensitivity of the treating physician to prescribe them to each patient who requests them or, better still, to propose a cycle of treatments on their own initiative “. “These are treatments that would involve, not only that a saving in the use of certain drugs, but also a benefit, through tools that nature has always made available to us and that the spas, through application protocols now in place and consolidated, propose for specific pathologies. One would be needed awareness campaign and information on the possibility of spa treatments available for all ages “.







