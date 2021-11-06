Spa bonus, a quarter of requests are for Tuscan establishments. Here are which ones

Florence, November 6, 2021 – The spa bonus will be active and spendable only from Monday November 8th. But the bookings to the structures are already flooding and 25% concern the Tuscan establishments. According to the data released by the Tuscany Region, in fact, about 400 thousand requests for spa bonuses activated throughout Italy 100 thousand concern the Tuscan thermal structures, that is the 25 percent of the total. A shot in the arm for the sector in need. In all, 186 accredited establishments throughout Italy. From the 13 of a few days ago, they rise in the meantime to 15 Tuscan ones, the list of which can be consulted here.

The 15 accredited Tuscan factories

In Siena and its province there are five: the Terme di Montepulciano (0578-7911 or info@termedimontepulciano.it), Terme Antica Querciolaia of Rapolano (0577-724091 or infoterme@termeaq.it), Terme San Giovanni di Siena (0577-724039 or info@termesangiovanni.it), Terme di Chianciano a Chianciano Terme (0578-68501 or reservation@termechianciano.it), Ihc Italian Hospitality Collection di San Casciano dei Bagni (0578-57241 or info@fonteverdespa.com). In Grosseto there are three: Etruria Nova in Grosseto (0564-010100 or booking@termemarine.com), Terme di Saturnia in Manciano (800-163250 or bonusterme@termedisaturnia.it), Antiche Terme Sorano water (0564-633306 or info@termedisorano.it). The number of establishments in the Pisa area also increased to three: at Ihc Italian Hospitality Collection of San Giuliano Terme (050-8850515 or spabooking@bagnidipisa.com), and Baths of Casciana in Casciana Terme Lari (339-7362514 or bonusterme@termedicasciana.it), it was added Mapi, also in Casciana Terme (011-5512727 or reservations@allegroitalia.it). In Pistoia the Terme di Montecatini Terme (0572-7781 or info@termedimontecatini.it) and Ihc Italian Hospitality Collection of Monsummano Terme (0572-90771 or info@grottagiustispa.com). Versilia Ng di has joined in the province of Massa and Carrara Montignoso (0585-807255 or spa@termedellaversilia.com). New entry in the province of Livorno: the Terme di Saint John toElba island (347-9133493 or info@termisoladelba.it).









How much is the bonus worth and the requirements to apply for it

The bonus is valid up to a maximum of 200 euros discount on the invoice, without limits of Isee or related to the family unit and can fully cover the spa services purchased, with the exception of catering and hospitality. It is reserved for the only ones adults residing in Italy. It cannot be used for services already paid for by the national health system and is valid for wellness and beauty treatments. To request the bonus it is necessary to contact the accredited structures directly.

The vouchers will be available in chronological order of booking, until exhaustion of available resources. The government, to finance the measure designed to support the sector, has allocated 53 million, therefore equal to 265 thousand vouchers full amount, which probably will not be enough to satisfy all requests.

“The numbers of reservations recorded so far, really positive, consolidate the adequacy of the Tuscan tourist offer – comments the councilor for the economy and tourism of the region, Leonardo Marras – A complete, rich and diversified offer “. “The spa bonus – he adds – is a further opportunity for our tourism that we will be able to make the most of, as shown by the number of accredited Tuscan structures. And thanks also to the promotion campaign “Tuscany, an endless Renaissance”Launched in recent months.” The spa is in fact one of the eight travel themes main areas of the countryside and on the thermal baths, as well as on the cities of art, there is a queue during the autumn. A far-sighted action. “The spotlight on the spa sector at national level – concludes Marras – can only bring benefits to the whole Tuscan tourism system“.







