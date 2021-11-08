Spa bonus, chaos on bookings: they resume on Tuesday

But, in the meantime, as he writes the sun 24 hours, the measure would already be “almost sold out”. The day before the click day, in fact, many centers, after being accredited on the Invitalia website, had already opened pre-reservations by inviting citizens to register and now the click day would only be a formalism for companies that have to request it. There was in fact a discrepancy with respect to what was written on the Mise and Invitalia websites: on the one hand, the ministry invited to book from 8 November; while on Invitalia the green light was given to requests by directly contacting the centers included in the list.

Furthermore, the Codacons complains, the resources available for the subsidy measure are limited and amount to 53 million euros. “The 53 million euros allocated for a maximum expenditure of 200 euros, appear completely insufficient, because if we buy packages and services up to the maximum ceiling of 200 euros we will have only 265 thousand lucky people who will be able to benefit from the incentive”, says the association that complains that the “bonus” is due to everyone “regardless of income and without any limit linked to the ISEE”.