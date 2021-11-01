Spa bonus from November: deadlines, requirements and application

Spa bonus – If you are thinking of staying at the spa you should know that starting from November you can do it practically at no cost thanks to a particular discount (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In this study we will see together how it looks the new spa bonus and how to request it.

If you are interested in the subject and want to know more about the facilitation, keep reading the article.

Spa bonus: what it is

Before discovering the requirements and deadlines of the spa bonus, let’s see together what it is specifically.

The bonus is a facility thanks to which the citizen can have access to the spa services at the establishment of interest, with one 100% coverage And up to a maximum of 200 euros.

Any amount exceeding the cost of the services must be paid by the citizen.

To use the bonus it is necessary to choose one of the accredited establishments and book treatments specifying that you want to take advantage of the discount.

Loading... Advertisements

Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free bonus video guides on the Youtube channel.

Who is it and what are the requirements

Are you curious to know if you can take advantage of the spa bonus? Know that the facilitation it does not depend in any way on the ISEE familiar.

The only ones requirements to receive the bonus are:

the age of majority;

residence in Italy.

Plus the spa bonus may be required by each component of the family unit: a family of 5 will receive 5 bonuses for a total amount of 1000 euros.

When to submit your application

The spa bonus can be requested directly from the spa facility where you want to use the services.

The date to be marked on the calendar is that ofNovember 8: on this day, in fact, the go-ahead will be given to bookings at the accredited structures and until the funds allocated for the bonus, ie 53 million euros, are exhausted.

The structures will issue a booking certificate valid for 60 days and to submit to Invitalia the necessary documentation to allow guests to take advantage of the bonus.

The list of accredited facilities will be made available shortly on the Invitalia website.

We hope we have clarified a bit, but if you still have doubts about the spa bonus and how to request it, do not hesitate to write to us on Instagram.