Spa bonus of 200 euros, departure in the chaos between criteria and price increases

From Monday 8 November 2021 it will be possible to present the new spa bonus with a maximum amount of 200 euros, which consists of a 100% discount on the purchase price of the spa services. The concession is individual, non-transferable and released from the purchase of additional services and can be used by all citizens over 18 years of age: each subject can take advantage of only one bonus and will have 60 days from the date of issue to start the treatments. The available finances are equal to 53 million euros, but a few days after the start of the bonus, the trade associations sound the alarm for some “ critical issues ” concerning the measure: the risk is that few can use it and that there are price increases.

“ Total chaos on the spa bonus ”

The Consumerismo No Profit association, through a press release, denounced some ” weaknesses ” of the facility, with the risk of starting in ” total chaos ”: ” Many facilities have already collected customer requests and closed reservations, but the criteria with which bonuses will be awarded to users are unknown ”. ” A few days after the official departure of the Bonus Terme, there is total chaos on the new incentive launched by the Government – explains the association – Many structures have already collected the requests of citizens, with the risk that most users who intend to take advantage of the subsidy remain dry-mouthed ”.

” Numerous spas for days have already published forms on their websites to collect subscriptions from customers, despite the official departure date of the Bonus Terme is set for 8 November – explains Consumerismo – However, it is not clear how the structures thermal baths will handle the citizens ‘questions, on the basis of which criteria they will forward the reservations and who will supervise the respect of the users’ rights and to avoid abuses. To this situation is added the risk of price increases, with many operators who could increase the rates of their services by taking advantage of the money made available by the Government, or condition the use of the bonus on the acceptance of expensive packages ”.

A measure that therefore does not start with the best conditions, as underlined by the president of the association Luigi Gabriele: “ A bonus that started very badly for the spa, which is generating chaos among users and which risks determining heavy discrimination to the detriment of citizens. Without limits related to the ISEE and without providing fair criteria, the spa bonus can only be used by a few lucky ones, chosen, no one knows how and with the paradox that the wealthiest will be able to steal the incentive from those who cannot afford spa services and would have really need a subsidy. ”

A ” crazy ” bonus according to Codacons

Codacons also lashed out against the spa bonus, calling it ” insane, without criteria and without logic. A rejection in no uncertain terms arrived through an official note: “ If on the one hand it could make sense to grant an incentive to support the costs of spa services, on the other hand it is not clear why the bonus should be due to everyone regardless of income and without any limits related to the ISEE. So even those who do not have any economic difficulties will be able to take advantage of the subsidy to enjoy vacation days at the spa or moments of relaxation, to the detriment of the community that finances the bonus. Not only that: the wealthiest citizens could be able to grab the incentive to the detriment of the less well-off users and who would really need a subsidy to access the spas. The 53 million euros allocated for a maximum expenditure of 200 euros, moreover, appear completely insufficient, because in this way, if packages and services are purchased up to the maximum ceiling of 200 euros, only 265 thousand lucky people will be able to benefit from the incentive regardless of their income ”.

Spa bonus, how and where to book

To book the incentive, just access the dedicated platform (available at the following link) where all the thermal institutions interested in booking the bonuses that will be requested by citizens can be accredited. To be accredited, institutions must demonstrate that they have the three requirements, indicated in the Ministerial Decree of 1 July 2021: be registered in the business register and be active; be in possession of the Ateco 2007 code 96.04.20 “Thermal establishments” (primary, secondary or prevalent); have the authorization issued by the competent body for the opening of the spa activity. The accreditation request must be presented by the legal representative, who accesses the platform via Spid. From 12.00 on 8 November, citizens will be able to request the bonus directly from accredited spas.

The structures participating in the bonus

Meanwhile, Invitalia has published the list with the 117 spa facilities where the spa bonus can be used. From 12.00 on 8 November, citizens will be able to request the bonus directly from accredited spas. But how can I use the bonus? How much time do I have? Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions:

What are the spa services admitted to the Bonus?

Any service provided by an accredited spa is allowed, with the exception of catering and hospitality services. The services allowed include thermal health treatments, diagnostic tests and specialist visits, beauty and wellness treatments.

Which date is valid for the validity of the bonus?

It is the issue date of the bonus itself, which is automatically originated by the platform when the thermal institution requests it. Therefore, the date of sending the bonus to the citizen by the spa is not considered valid.

When can the citizen choose the services for which to use the bonus?

The citizen can choose the services by contacting the chosen spa after having obtained the reservation from the spa.

How long does the citizen have to use the bonus?

You have 60 days from the date of issue of the bonus to start using it and 45 days from the start of the benefits to terminate them.

Can I request cancellation of the bonus reservation at a spa?

Yes, the citizen can ask the spa to cancel the reservation, within 60 days from the date of issue, as long as he has not already started using the services. The cancellation is carried out by the spa on the platform.